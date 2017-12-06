Kanungu, Rubanda leaders ask govt to fix collapsed bridge

By ROBERT MUHEREZA

Authorities in Kanungu and Rubanda districts have appealed to the central government to speedily fix the Hamurwa floating bridge that was submerged two months following heavy rains.

The Rubanda District vice chairman, Mr Silver Baguma, and the vice chairman of Kanungu District, Mr Gad Byomuhangi, in separate interviews on Monday said government should consider constructing a bridge suspended from anchored piers, saying the floating bridge is not sustainable.

“Ten years ago, this very bridge collapsed and the technocrats opted to use the floating bridge technology to fix it and now it is down again,” Mr Baguma said.

Mr Byomuhangi said three weeks ago, executive members of Kanungu council went to Kampala and met Uganda National Roads Authority, Uganda Road Fund and the Ministry of Works officials over the submerged bridge and were promised that it would be fixed soon, but up to now there is no development.

He added that the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, had promised when he visited Kanungu District a month ago, that the bridge would be worked on.

Mr Byomuhangi called upon local leaders and Members of Parliament from Kanungu and Rubanda districts to jointly push for the fixing of the bridge before the Christmas festival.

The sinking of the bridge has impeded movement of people and goods in the two districts.

Travellers are now compelled to use the longer and costlier alternative route of Nyamasizi.

Lumbering in Mafuga and Kerere forests, which are accessed through the sunken bridge, has been hindered.

The Rubanda District Engineer, Mr Nobert Zungu, said they have agreed with Uganda National Roads Authority to make comprehensive designs before importing geo-textile materials to fix the submerged floating bridge.

“The Hamurwa floating bridge is the short cut to Kanungu district from Rubanda district and now that it has been washed away, some passenger and cargo vehicles use the long route that passes through Nyamasizi before crossing to Kanungu district. The destroyed floating bridge requires comprehensive designs and importation of geo-textile materials to have it fixed. People using this short cut must be a little patient because the process of fixing it also requires lots of money,” said Mr Zungu.

Youth in the area have capitalised on the situation to make money.

They carry people on their shoulders across the river at a cost raging between Shs2,000 and Shs5,000 depending on the weight of the individual.

“We earn about Shs30,000 per day. If the crisis persists, we shall be very rich by Christmas,” Mr Wilson Wensi, a resident, said.

Hamurwa floating bridge connecting Kabale to Kanungu District sank in 2008 and was reconstructed in 2009.

The bridge collapsed due to poor maintenance.

The Ministry of Works and Transport allocated Shs270 million for the reconstruction works.

Floating bridge

A floating (pontoon) bridge is a collection of specialised, shallow draft boats or floats, connected together to cross a river or canal, with a track or deck attached on top.

The water buoyancy supports the boats, limiting the maximum load to the total and point buoyancy of the pontoons or boats.

The supporting boats or floats can be open or closed, temporary or permanent in installation, and made of rubber, metal, wood, or concrete.

The decking may be temporary or permanent, and constructed out of wood, modular metal, or asphalt or concrete over a metal frame.