Time to wake up and end poverty, says Lango paramount chief

The paramount chief elect of Lango has raised a red flag on poverty in the sub-region, urging people to wake up from sleep and tackle the situation.

On Sunday, Lango leader Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune told a congregation at All Nations Gospel Church in Lira City that “chief weappns against poverty would be mindset change and good agronomic practices.”

Majority Lango ethnic group are dependent on agriculture but form one of Uganda’s poorest sub-regions.

Generally, residents engage in crop farming for livelihood.

But there’s no satisfaction in local authorities that crop growing and livestock farming have kicked people out of poverty.

Dr Odongo says to break the cycle of poverty in the sub-region, there is a need to disrupt its root causes.

“It is important that we come out of our poverty, and the only way we can come out of poverty is to change our mindset, have skills, embrace good farming practices and increase production,” he said.

Dr Odongo advised farmers to grow crops that do not perish quickly.

He further appealed to clan leaders to unite, love and forgive each other in addition to working hard for development of the sub-region.

All Nations Gospel Church overseer Bishop Tom Ibrahim Okello also called for heightened efforts towards poverty alleviation.

“And we as a church, we are going to take that message seriously and train our people on the skills so that they will not live in poverty,” he said.

He noted that people should not be locked out of anti-poverty efforts due to education backgrounds.

He added: “Getting out of poverty is not a matter of language but it is a matter of you and your skills. English is just a language as I am speaking for communication but the skills are with us, common sense is with us, we have our own knowledge.”