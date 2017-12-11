NMG boss resigns

By Perez Serestino

The Nation Media Group (NMG) chief executive officer, Joseph Muganda has resigned.

According to the NMG board, Mr Muganda will officially hand over office on January 31.

Upon his departure, the Group’s financial director, Stephen Gitagama will act in that position until the board recruits Mr Muganda’s suitable replacement.

Mr Muganda joined the company in July 2015 and has successfully presided over a business re-engineering strategy to position firmly on digital growth path.

“Mr Muganda has aggressively driven our product portfolio review, presided over a general restructuring and re-oriented the business to seize the opportunities presented by the digital disruption in the media sector,” said Mr Wilfred Kiboro, the NMG Group Chairman.

“He will leave a leaner, nimbler organization whose future commercial success is already evident in the positive trajectory of returns from the investments in digital initiatives. We wish him well in his future pursuits,” he added.