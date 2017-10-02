I’m not retiring anytime soon, says IGP Kayihura

By Paul Adude

ENTEBBE: The Inspector General of police Gen Kale Kayihura has said he is not ready to retire from active police service until when the country is peaceful.

“I will retire depending on whether there is peace in Uganda. I will not retire in Uganda as long as there are still some people disturbing us,” he said.

Gen Kayihura made the remarks at Nkumba University while addressing students from various institutions of learning under their umbrella body ‘Uganda National Students Association (UNSA).

This was at a meeting themed ‘crisis in the African society and solutions at micro level’. The meeting with UNSA was part of the ongoing community policing week.



“If you want me to retire, keep the peace which many people of Uganda, our grandfathers, fathers, mothers and brothers sacrificed for. Nobody should play around. If anybody is planning to burn the city, I’m still around,” Gen Kayihura said.

He noted that not being in government even after he retires from the UPDF will not mean he has quit government duty.

“Whether I’m in uniform or out of uniform, I won’t retire. I will volunteer and be a crime preventer. Actually, I may be more effective as a crime preventer than in this uniform,” he added.

Gen Kayihura said he decided to work with the community because he noticed a weak link between the police and people.

“These incidents that have happened have made me focus since June on connecting and getting involved with the community, both by hunting the criminals, putting measures to protect the community and bring an end to this,” he said.

He further denied knowledge of the stick wielding men that allegedly work with police to brutalize people, especially during demonstrations.

“Is Tandeka a police officer? I don’t him as a police officer. He may be deploying himself. I have to find out who he is. Frankly you have to ask Kampala metropolitan commander,” he said.

Dan Tandeka is a crime preventer who was banned by police for beating former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye’s supporters. He was also part of the security team that ejected suspended MPs from the House last Wednesday.