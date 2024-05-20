Teacher arrested after pouring acid on lover he met through alumni WhatsApp group

A 26-year-old teacher is in police detention on charges of attempted murder and assault after he allegedly poured acid on his 30-year-old pregnant lover, seven months after they met through an alumni WhatsApp group.

Rogers Ngobi, a resident of Namusera in Wakiso District is said to have attacked Ms Shallot Kwagala who is five months pregnant on Sunday, leaving her, her two sons, and her aunt nursing severe burns.

The attack happened at Kwagala’s maternal home in Nakagyo cell, Buyengo Town Council, Jinja District where a family meeting had been convened to solve misunderstandings between the two.

Police said Kwagala sustained third-degree burns on her head, face, breasts, back and waist.

Her two young sons and aunt also sustained burns during the attack. They are currently admitted at Buwenge General Hospital.

“They met via OBs and OGs WhatsApp group of St Stephen SSS Budondo in Jinja District seven months ago. He promised to make her co-director in his multimillion business in Kampala dealing in general merchandise and hardware,” said Kiira region police spokesperson, James Mubi.

At the time (November 2023), Kwagala was reportedly working at Mingo Hotel in Kayunga District as a waitress.

“Kwagala left her job but when she reached Kampala things didn't go on well as she expected. She was shocked to find no shop dealing in general merchandise as he had promised. She was instead taken to a single-room rented house in Namusera, Wakiso District with only a small mattress and jerrycans in it,” Mr Mubi added.

Nevertheless, he reportedly convinced her to stay and before she knew it, they were cohabiting.

Kwagala alleged that months later, he turned violent and continued dating other women.

“She could reportedly no longer tolerate such awkward behavior prompting her to run for her life. From Wakiso she went to her aunt’s place in Mbaale in Mayuge Town Council, Mayuge District where Ngobi followed her up. He convinced her to return before he rented a room in Mbaale.”

While at Mbaale the situation deteriorated before she ran to her maternal home in Nakagyo cell in Buyengo Town Council in Jinja District.

Ngobi is said to have stormed her maternal home where a meeting was convened to reconcile the two. However, Kwagala was reportedly done with him. During the meeting, she reportedly told Ngobi that she could no longer endure the misery he had taken her through during the seven months they were together.

“He pulled out of his pocket a small blue container and emptied its contents on his wife, two stepsons, and her aunt. The community alerted police who rushed to the scene and arrested Ngobi who hails from Kaliro District,” Mr Mubi added.

He’s currently detained at Kakira CPS on charges of attempted murder and assault as investigations continue.