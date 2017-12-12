Tuesday December 12 2017 Juba-bound bus kills one, injures eight People search through the wreckage of the Juba-bound Uzuri bus, for survivors after the accident on December 12, 2017. Courtesy Photo In Summary Mr Okema cautioned motorists and drivers to observe traffic rules to avoid accidents ahead of the festive season. Advertisement By JULIUS OCUNGI One person has been confirmed dead while eight others are nursing severe body injuries after a nasty accident involving a bus and a motorcycle in Amuru District along the Gulu-Juba highway.The incident happened at about 5am in Keyo trading centre on Tuesday morning, 14 kilometres from Gulu Town. The deceased identified as Michael Okello Orom was reportedly knocked while riding a motorcycle. Police say after knocking the motorcyclist, the Juba-bound Uzuri bus en route from Kampala, overturned injuring the eight passengers on board.Aswa Region Police Spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema said the injured have been rushed to St Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu Town for medical treatment.Mr Okema said one of the injured, Faith Aisha, is in critical condition.According to Okema, the accident resulted from poor road usage by the deceased and another unidentified motorcyclist who were riding side by side on the busy highway.“Our preliminary findings indicate that the deceased and another colleague were riding side by side on the busy highway and they learnt of the oncoming bus late. When the deceased tried to branch off to the road side, he was knocked,” Mr Okema said.He said the bus driver identified as Robert Laziko handed himself to police officers at Gulu Central Police station where he has been detained pending investigations.Mr Okema cautioned motorists and drivers to observe traffic rules to avoid accidents ahead of the festive season. editorial@ug.ntionmedia.com advertisement In the Headlines Infighting will kill NRM - Otafiire Gen Otafiire said even though disagreements are healthy among people who live or work together, Don't be sausage, Mao tells Speaker Kadaga "We say to Speaker Kadaga today, ‘you have a chance to redeem your tattered image. Do not be soft National VIDEO: Parliament set for Legal committee report on presidential age limit National Army, police meet Speaker Kadaga National Judicial officers suspend strike 1 hour ago National How civil servants pay will be raised 1 hour ago