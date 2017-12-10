Police net suspected armed robbers in Pader

By JULIUS OCUNGI

PADER. The Police in Pader District have arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered an AK47 assault rifle loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.

The suspects were arrested from Lapul sub-county Abunbga village, Kato parish on Thursday morning in a crackdown carried by police and the district security personnel.

Police believes the duo could have been behind the recent shooting and robbery of businessmen in the district.

Unknown gunmen last week shot and injured Mr Bosco Opiyo, a resident of Alima west village, Dure parish in Latanya Sub County before looting goods worth millions of shillings plus hard cash from two shops in the same area.

Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema told Daily Monitor in an interview that the suspects were recovered following an operation mounted to hunt for the gunmen who had been terrorizing the district.

Mr Okema noted that two people suspected to have been behind the recent robberies are being detained at Pader Police Station pending investigation.

He identified the suspects as Joe okello 24 and Denis Odong 38.

Mr Okema said preliminary investigation indicates the gun was bought by Okello from Odong in South Sudan.

He said the suspects will be charged with illegal possession of fire arms after completion of investigation.

Last week, the police in Agago district arrested a resident of Ora West village, Paimol Sub-county after he was found in possession of an illegal semi-Automatic gun.