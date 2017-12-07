Sick minister’s flight delayed

By LILIAN NAMAGEMBE

KAMAPALA. Despite her deteriorating health condition, State minister for Primary healthcare, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, was by yesterday evening still in Kampala, two days after government promised to fly her to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, for better treatment.

The government had earlier promised to airlift her on Wednesday morning days after she was put on life-support at the International Hospital Kampala (IHK).

Health State minister Sarah Opendi said her colleague was still on life support machine in Intensive Care Unit at IHK, promising to get back to us for updates, which she had not done by press time.

She could not, however, explain the delay, saying they were still optimistic that she would be transferred on Wednesday.

When contacted yesterday evening, Dr Moriku’s husband, Dr Felix Kaducu, said the air ambulance dispatched by the hospital had arrived at Entebbe airport.

“She is leaving anytime this evening. May be we shall let you know when we arrive in Nairobi,” Dr Kaducu said in a telephone interview.

Food poisoning

Dr Moriku has been in and-out of hospitals for weeks after suspected food poisoning until last week when her health deteriorated dramatically with breathing difficulties.

The doctors are yet to confirm the cause of her illness as investigations are still ongoing and some of her samples were taken to South Africa on Monday for further toxicological investigations.

Background

Born in 1969, Dr Moriku is the current Women Member of Parliament for Moyo District in West Nile since 2016. She was appointed minister the same year, replacing Ms Opendi who has since assumed the position of State minister for Health, General Duties. She is also a paediatrician by profession.