The State minister for Primary Health Care, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu is currently on life-support at International Hospital Kampala after her condition worsened following alleged food-poisoning.

In an interview on Tuesday, Ms Sarah Opendi , the State Minister Health for General Duties Ms Sarah Opendi said her colleague’s condition had worsened after she developed breathing complications.

Dr Kaducu who also doubles as the Women Member of Parliament for Moyo District is to be airlifted for better treatment abroad, according to Ms Opendi.

“Dr Kaducu is being managed at the Intensive Care Unit at IHK. She was supposed to be airlifted for better treatment at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi yesterday (Monday) but all their intensive care beds were occupied,” Ms Opend said.

She said another option was to airlift her to South Africa but all hospitals contacted also had all their intensive care beds occupied.

“We have not gotten a proper brief on her diagnosis. She developed hardships with her breathing on Sunday of the previous week when doctors were still investigating her illness,” she added

Ms Opendi said some of her samples were to be taken to South Africa on Monday by Dr Sylvester Onzivua for further toxicological investigations.

Dr Kaducu was first admitted at Mulago National Referral Hospital during the same period when doctors were on strike last month.

However, she was discharged for some days before being re-admitted at Platinum hospital.

“I was discharged but the doctor recommended that I keep returning for checkups. I have taken some sick-leave to first recover well,” Dr Kaducu said in interview with the Daily Monitor last month.

A fortnight ago, Dr Kaducu in a text message said she had been readmitted after not fully recovering from her illness.

“I was readmitted. I did not recover from the previous problem,” she said.

On November 24, in another text message, she added: “I am still in hospital undergoing series of investigations including MRI and endoscopy.”

On Sunday, the Health Minister Jane Aceng said her collogue was improving after unverified reports indicated that she had gone into a coma.

“The coma was medically induced to allow her rest as she receives treatment but she is now improving,” said Dr Aceng, who is also in India for surgery on both her knees.