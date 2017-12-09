Stop abusing Kyabazinga on social media – Basoga warned

By MOSES OKEYA

JINJA.

Busoga Kingdom’s Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Alex Luganda, has warned subjects against insulting Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Gabula IV on social media.

While addressing the press at the kingdom headquarters early this week, Mr Luganda specifically cautioned members and followers of ‘Agafakuno’, ‘Agaf’eno’ and ‘Jinja At Heart’ Facebook groups against cyber harassment, warning that the law would catch up with them.

Earlier, the Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Dr Joseph Muvawala, said: “We are following up all the seven people who always abuse the Kyabazinga on social media by referring to him as a ‘boy’. They should instead abuse me but not the Kyabazinga”.

“In 2011, the Government of Uganda, through Parliament, approved this law to guide social media users because most people were using it in bad faith. Indeed, many prominent people have been arrested like Red Pepper Editors, social critic, Frank Gashumba and others,” Mr Luganda warned.

He said that the Kingdom has instructed relevant authorities like police to, after investigations are complete, arraign the suspects in Court.

Dr Muvawala urged Basoga to copy Baganda in the way they love their King saying subjects should respect the Kyabazinga because he was fully elected and enthroned.