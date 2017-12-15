Kenyan police accused of rape in election violence

By AFP

Kenyan security forces raped, beat and assaulted civilians during violence in recent elections, Human Rights Watch said Thursday.

"There was widespread sexual violence against women and girls, and sexual attacks on men," HRW said, in a report titled, "They were men in uniform."

The violence, documented during Kenya's election in August by HRW and other rights groups, recorded "police use of excessive force against protesters, killings, beatings and maiming of individuals, looting and destruction of property."

The report was based on interviews with 65 women, three girls and three men who were sexually attacked. About half of rapes reported to HRW were gang rapes.

An anti-riot policeman beats a man with a stick as police flushes out opposition supporters, who had taken cover in a shack to escape teargas, during demonstrations in the Umoja subururb of Nairobi on November 28, 2017, following a denial of permission by police to the National Super Alliance (NASA) leader to hold a rally concurrently to the inauguration of the country's new president. AFP PHOTO



"About half of the women interviewed said that they were raped by policemen or men in uniform," the report read, adding that many attacks were also accompanied by torture and violence against the women's children and husbands.