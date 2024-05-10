Kasese mudslides claim 13 lives

Mudslides in Kasese District, western Uganda, yesterday claimed 10 lives, bringing the total number of those killed to 13 in one week.

The separate incidents occurred across various sub-counties in the district. The victims died after houses collapsed on them.

Last Thursday, three family members perished due to falling debris.

Lt Maate Magwara, the Kasese Deputy RDC overseeing Bukonzo County, confirmed yesterday that by 3pm in three sub-counties, nine bodies had been retrieved from debris at different locations affected by mudslides.

The affected areas include Muwanza Village in Kyarumba Sub-county, where one person died, and Kaghema Village where three locals lost their lives.

The mudslides claimed four lives in Bumbahya Village, Kyondo Sub-county, and one resident in Kanyatsi Village, Nyakabingo Sub-county.

“What I can confirm to you is that nine people have so far been killed by the mudslide, I have been to a few locations where the incident happened, I will keep giving you updates from other locations,” Lt Magwara said yesterday.

Mr Mustafa Kikusa, the Kasese principal assistant secretary, said another person died in Kilembe Sub-county.

The Kanyatsi Village victim has been identified as Alice Mbambu, 30. The mother of three died after her house collapsed when she was still inside.

Eyewitnesses said at the time of the incident which was around 9am, other family members, including her children and husband, were away.

Other villagers rushed to rescue her but in vain.

“We initially thought that we could save her life. People came in big numbers and we tried to retrieve her from the debris; however, by the time we got to her, she had already died,” Mr Mathius Kahungu, a resident said.

Meanwhile, the identified victims from Bumbahya Village are Bridget Biira, 11; Anthony Kule; 8, Edwine Thembo, 5, and an unidentified child.

All the children belong to Mr Edward Baluku, who survived when the disaster struck.

From Kaghema Village, one victim has been identified as Syprus Bwambale, 10, while his father, Mr John Bihande, is still missing.

Kasese District remains vulnerable to both mudslides and floods, claiming many lives in recent years.

One such devastating event occurred on September 7, 2022, when 16 people including children lost their lives at Kasika Trading Centre in a landslide.