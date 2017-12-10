The tragedy of a country with no reading culture

By Prof George W. Kanyeihamba

Towards the end of November, my resident guard received a letter at the gate but could not identify the courier or where it came from. However, when I received it with my name misspelt, I noticed it claimed to come from the National Authors, Publishers and Booksellers Forum, together with partners and supporters of the Uganda Writers Forum.

The function was slated for, December 2. I was honoured by the forum with a Prestigious Award of Lifetime Achievement as an author. This was the second time I had been honoured to receive such a trophy. Last year was International Library Year. I also received the trophy for the writer of the year.

Before then, and subsequently, I have been honoured with awards from other international and regional bodies, including the governments of Kenya, Swaziland, Rwanda and Southern Sudan in recognition of the services I have rendered to those countries and their people in combatting corruption, promotion of democracy, the rule of law, constitutionalism, higher education and human rights.

In addition to the above, I have written and published 30 major books, numerous articles published worldwide. Some of my publications are used either as textbooks or reference works at many world universities and in particular British ones where I either taught or was invited as scholar, writer or commentator on diverse subjects of human endeavour.

At the December 2 function, a sizeable audience at the Mackinnon Suites Hotel warmly welcomed and applauded the more than 50 Ugandan writers who had been nominated for the 18 categories of works listed by the forum.

Some of the writers, including myself, had actually brought with them copies of their books and publications to the venue. These were prominently displayed at the venue.

I had taken copies of my latest books, namely 20 copies of Unmitigated Humour and 30 of Casebook on Lawyers’ Ethics, Professional Fees and Charges. They were all spread on the same table as the other writers’ publications. We had all brought them not only for display but for sale as well.

Later in the proceedings, I announced that my books at the venue were all available to participants to buy at the prices of Shs20,000 and Shs70,000, respectively. I further announced that if any of my books were sold or ordered that evening, I would donate half of the purchase proceeds to the causes of the forum.

Sadly, I discovered, just like many in the audience, that the whole conference was totally disorganised and the organisers and speakers ignored the time and procedures usually associated with such functions. They even failed to circulate copies of the programme.

The programme ended very late and as I left the room, I entrusted my books with my agent.

Both of us expected a lot of sales of the two books. He returned very late that night and disappointingly told me: “Prof, are these people serious? I have not even sold one single book but most of the participants hurriedly rushed to the hotel bars to buy alcohol.”

In astonishment, I asked him: “You mean even members of the executive committee of the forum did not buy any of the books?”

He answered in the negative.

Shockingly, it reminded me of remarks made by Mr Francis Lubega of the Catholic Radio Sapientia when he was interviewing me on that radio’s programme when he remarked: “Most Ugandans are devoid of a reading culture. The only purpose for which many buy books is either to brag that they have read famous writers, which is almost always false or better still, they use books as safes for keeping money and other valuable or confidential papers in those books. No one, including themselves, will ever open those books”

Sadly, most writers will agree with Mr Lubega’s opinion.

Earlier in November, I had pledged Shs5m to the work of the forum, especially to fulfill their promise to establish the equivalent of the Amazon, which received and continues to advertise three of my books, but for which I have never received royalties. I am now having second thoughts.