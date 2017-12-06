Thursday December 7 2017

Golola baying for Hungarian blood as Lakatos jets in

Golola will face Hungarian Janos Lakatos for the WKF Pro World Kickboxing Super middle weight title belt tomorrow. 

By ELVIS SENONO

KAMPALA.

Moses Golola’s powers might be waning but he retains the ability to light up any audience with his sense of humor.
He was in the same mood on Tuesday at Ggaba landing site as he returned from a two-week training camp on the Lake Victoria islands of Koome.
“I want to tell these dogs that have been barking around that hey the king of the jungle is back. This is going to be revenge against these Hungarians,” he said ahead of tomorrow’s fight against Hungarian Janos Lakatos.
Many will remember the home loss he suffered to Hungarian Mate Zsamboki something that is not lost on the motor mouthed kickboxer regarded by many as the god father of the game in the country.
“That is in the past now. You cannot beat a person who has been training hard and eating cement,” he further joked.
The two fighters will face off for the WKF Pro World Kickboxing Super middle weight title belt with the 39 year old Lakatos like Golola also boasting of considerable experience but whose record stands at 4-34-1.
He is expected to arrive in the country this morning ahead of the weigh in later in the evening.
Golola also intends to use part of the proceeds from this bout to revive plans of constructing a gym at his Golola kickboxing academy in Kawempe- Lugoba whose project stalled since it was founded in 2015.

