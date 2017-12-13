Oilers Champions Cup hopes diminish after late collapse

The manner of the City Oilers defeats in Group A at the Fiba Africa Champions Cup have come in different forms.

The opening 102-64 defeat to hosts ES Radès saw the two-time Zone V champions compete in the opening two quarters before being blown away 34-12 in the third period. A slow start meanwhile played a part in their 91-81 defeat to Moroccan side AS de Salé before yesterday’s collapse.

The Oilers led 20-16 after the opening quarter and led 33-32 going into the third before hell broke loose in the final period.

They managed a measly five points as the Angolan side turned the tables to win 67-49 and leave the Oilers needing to win their remaining two games to progress.

“We just need to move the ball more, less one on ones and then attack the rim. We also shouldn’t allow the three point shots. I think we will get it together in the next two games,” Lleon Tilman the American import who was playing his first game stated.

“It was an eye opener and I was still a little jet lagged from the trip but it was definitely a good experience. There is positive energy and the guys are like fight fight fight,” he added of his debut.

He finished with two points in 13 minutes as Stanley Ocitti scored a team high 13 points and seven rebounds while Inter Clube’s Miguel Kilala top scored in the game with 14 points and as many boards.

The Oilers must now defeat Congo’s ASB New Generation tomorrow and Nigeria’s Kano Pillars in their final game.