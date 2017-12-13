KCCA to take on CNaPS

By Elvis Senono

Kampala.

League champions KCCA were within nine minutes of becoming the first Ugandan side to reach the lucrative group stages of the Caf Champions league last season.

That was until Mamelodi Sundowns veteran striker Antony Laffor lashed home a late equalizer to give the then reigning African champions a 3-2 aggregate victory. Close to a year later, KCCA will seek to better that run that also included aggregate wins over Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto and Egypt’s Al-Masry following yesterday’s Caf Champions League draw.

The 12-time domestic league champions were handed a relatively easy draw after landing Madagascar champions CNaPS in the preliminary round of the 2018 Total CAF Champions league.

The Malagasy side are five-time domestic champions but have never been past the preliminary round stage having taken part in the 2011 and 2014 editions.

Greater pedigree

KCCA boast the bigger pedigree having taken part in Africa’s premier club competition nine times prior including a second round appearance in 2009. They also narrowly failed to reach the last eight of the Caf Confederation Cup last season, after being whitewashed 4-0 by Club Africain having gone into the final group game needing a draw.

CNaPS will host the first leg on the weekend starting 9 -11 February 2018 while the return leg will take place a week later.

Should KCCA progress past CNaPS over the two legs, they await the winner between Ethiopia’s St George or South Sudan’s Al Salam Wau.

KCCA, league and cup winners are Uganda’s sole representatives on the continent after Cup finalists Paidha Black Angels opted out and Fufa failed to get alternatives.

THE TEAMS

* 59 clubs were engaged for the Total CAF

Champions League 2018 competition draws

*54 were entered for the Total CAF

Confederation Cup 2018

2018 Caf Champions League

preliminary round draw

KCCA vs CNaPS(Madagascar)