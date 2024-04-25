Goal scarcity hunting SC Villa

SC Villa's failure to show absolute ruthlessness in front of goal is threatening to painfully stretch their StarTimes Uganda Premier league wait to 21 years.





Fourth in the table with 42 points from 23 matches before NEC played Bul yesterday, the Jogoos have netted just 30 goals this term - 14 goals adrift of season top-scoring KCCA.





That is not all, SC Villa leading marksman Patrick Kakande has netted seven goals which ultimately fades in comparison to KCCA's Muhammad Shaban who leads the top scorers' chart with 14 goals.





Umar Lutalo (six goals), Charles Lwanga (five) and Arnold Odong (two) are the other viable goal outlets for Dusan Stojanovic's team that is often blamed for creating too many chances and following up with unprecedented profligacy.





The over reliance on rookie forward Kakande,just in his second season in top flight division, hurt the record winners most when he was away with the Hippos in Ghana for three weeks and also when he nursed a damning goal drought recently before he scored in the 1-all draw with Soltilo Bright Stars.





Against relegation David Mutono's strugglers Gaddafi today at the Gaddafi Arena-Jinja, the Serbian tactician ought to grant more time to playmaker Abbas Kyeyune, a hero of the All African Games, who Villa surprisingly relegated to the bench from where he rises up to redeem them.





Villa's league title hopes suffered a huge blow even though they are still four points behind leaders Vipers as they clung on for a 1-1 draw with Bright Stars that also wasted several scoring chances.





Shaban on solo mission





At the Kavumba Recreation Ground-Wakiso as seventh- placed KCCA battle for pride against Joseph Mutyaba's Bright Stars, league top scorer Shaban will aim to pull away from the chasing pack.





Soltilo Bright Stars, 11th in the table with 28 points, will face their skipper Nelson Sentuka (13 goals) to breath down Shaban's neck in a tight golden boot race when they face off at Kavumba.



