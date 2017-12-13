Wednesday December 13 2017 Socialite Bryan White arrested for shooting Socialite Bryan White has been arrested. FILE PHOTO Advertisement By Joseph Kato Socialite Brian Kirumira, popularly known as Bryan White, has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man identified as Victor Bitwire.Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire, said Kirumira is being detained at Kabalagala police division headquarters as investigations continue.Read: Socialite Bryan White arrested for shooting Increasing local frustration at wildlife intrusion around national parks ‘They think sleeping with young girls helps them catch more fish’ advertisement In the Headlines Majority of old and new MPs support age limit Bill In the third and final part of the Daily Monitor poll, ninety-nine of the 248 MPs who are serving Museveni’s advisor on political affaiirs released bail Prosecution led by Ms Winnie Namayenje had asked court slap stringent bail terms on the suspect National New, old MPs split over age limit Bill National Courts, prisons lose big in prosecutors’ strike National Medical Council to probe deaths at Mengo camp National Closure of Action Aid accounts leaves 3, 604 learners stranded 59 minutes ago