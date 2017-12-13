Wednesday December 13 2017

Socialite Bryan White arrested for shooting

Socialite, Bryan White, arrested

Socialite Bryan White has been arrested. FILE PHOTO 

By Joseph Kato

Socialite Brian Kirumira, popularly known as Bryan White, has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man identified as Victor Bitwire.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire, said Kirumira is being detained at Kabalagala police division headquarters as investigations continue.

