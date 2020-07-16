My Toyota Corolla 100 is losing power

By Paul Kaganzi

Hello Paul, my Toyota Corolla started by losing power and now the engine starts but stops after a short time. What could be the problem? Baguma

Hello Baguma, your Toyota Corolla 100 may be experiencing a fuel supply or ignition system (spark) problem. You need ample fuel supply and a strong spark to have efficient combustion and power output from the engine. Of course, in equal measure you must have unrestricted and controlled supply of air to help ignition.

Get a good mechanic to check if your fuel pump works and replace the often ignored fuel filter. This filter is located at the back of the engine bay or in the fuel tank on some models. The mechanic should check for fuel pressure along the fuel rail.

The ignition system (spark plugs and ignition leads) should be inspected to confirm that you have strong spark.

The air intake system should also be inspected to find out if the air cleaner is not clogged with dust, the intake tunnel is not cracked and the throttle body is clean and the throttle valve not restricted by soot. An idle air control valve below the throttle body, which ensures steady engine idle, can sometimes get clogged by corrosion.