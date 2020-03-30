Coronavirus will eat into diaspora remittances, experts say

By Dorothy Nakaweesi

Remittances are expected to suffer massively as the world struggles to shake off the corona pandemic.

According to data from Bank of Uganda, half of Uganda’s remittances is generated from the Middle East, where the country has an estimated workforce of 150,000 people.

A 2018 World Bank report indicates that Ugandans from the diaspora remitted $ 1.4b in 2017 with a decline to $1.3b in 2018.

The amounts translate to about 5 per cent of Uganda’s gross domestic product of $27.9b.

However, the current crisis resulting from Covid-19, experts say, will not only eat into remittances but employment as well.

Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, a Makerere University Business School lecturer and economist last week said: “Covid-19 has battered economies where [most Ugandans in the diaspora] are working. There is no way we should expect remittances and portfolio investments as the world is on a wait and see mode.”