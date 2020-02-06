Without investing, tourism cannot flourish - Museveni

By JUSTUS LYATUU

President Museveni has said without investing, tourism cannot flourish.

In a speech read by First Deputy Prime Minister Moses Ali, the President said: “Without investment in critical infrastructure, tourism cannot flourish,” noting that government had invested in a number of projects such as Uganda Airlines to attract tourists to Uganda.

The President also commended Uganda Tourism Board for focusing on intra-African tourism, saying: “Africa has a big market of 1.2 billion people which we must exploit.”

The 5th Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo 2020 kicked off in Kampala with Uganda exhibiting to the world what it has to offer in terms of tourism.

The three-day event, which ends today, will see UTB hold business-to-business and business-to-customer engagements to improve tourism participation across different sectors of the economy.

Ms Lilly Ajarova, the UTB chief executive officer, told participants that Uganda is well placed to offer value for money for investors and tourists because of its abundant potential.

“We have the richest range of human, natural, cultural, religious and historical attractions complemented by a warm tropical climate, warm people, great accommodation and food,” she said, noting that Uganda has the “highest concentration of attractions where “tourists get to see more for less.

Advertisement

Government has been doing a number of tourism related activities as it seeks to raise tourism numbers to four millions this year.