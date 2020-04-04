Home office ideas that will make you work all day

Whether you work from home or have carved out a space for something you love like crafting, reading, or writing, your home office is a place that should inspire the flow of creativity and allow you to get down to business.

But often, that is not the case. In fact, home offices are some of the most neglected spaces in our homes—messy and unfriendly environments for inspiration, driving us to work anywhere but in the actual office, like the couch, or kitchen, or bed (guilty?).

Here are ideas to create an inspiring home office space that will make you want to buckle down and get to work.

Think chic

Your space should inspire you and reflect your unique personality. Think of how fashionable and functional your home office should be. Imagine the glitz and glamour that a black accent wall paired with a chandelier above the desk would add to your space. The wooden tiled sideboard will keep the space organised, serving as a storage unit for beauty products and countertop for office supplies. The functionality of the space makes it possible for you to stay on top of the game.

Add green

If you breathe some life into your space, you will want to stay longer. Ensure a balanced home office, which is practical, comfortable, and clean. A lovely plant not only looks pretty, but is said to help keep you feeling calm and will ensure that you have clean air all day. Flower plants place in a home office keep you in a good mood and are low maintenance.

Get artsy

Think of images that speak to you. Even if you are working on numbers all day, filling your office with vibrant art pieces will keep you energised and motivated. Play around with your own photos, wall painting or a beautiful wall hanging, create your own artwork and have it framed. It is a chic option that can be up and ready fast.

Colourful rug

Ground your space with a colourful area rug for visual interest and soothing sound-absorption. “The multi-coloured rug brings in other colours that accentuate your office. Keep the furniture simple and clean to make it more sleek, and then add in some green foliage to give the room some texture.

Keep it cozy

Make it welcoming but not too cozy that all you want to do is nap. “Neutral colours on your walls and floor, paired with natural wood, plants and some kind of textile, like blankets, throw pillows, rugs or a yarn wall hanging, create a simple yet cozy working space.

Hang a gallery wall

It’s your space—crowd it with what you love. Style a gallery wall against a neutral wall. You can arrange them on the floor first, moving the prints around until you achieve the harmonious look that you want. Use removable wall strips to hold your prints up. This allows for the flexibility of changing the look of the wall.

Let light in

Natural light makes a space feel bigger, which is always a plus in a small space. For a home office, enough light feeds the plants in the room and working from such a room keeps you lively and more efficient.