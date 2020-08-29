By Phionah Nassanga

After handing in her resignation letter, Nakato’s bosses, workmates and family thought she was crazy. Her workmates wondered then, who in the world quits their bank job to venture into a salon business.

Even with lots of unsolicited advice, Nakato was not about to change her mind. With her twin sister’s support, she was ready to cut her teeth in business.

“When I decided to quit, my family and friends were concerned. My mother asked me to seek advice from my uncles who had ventured into the salon business. But I decided to shut all voices and remain focused,” she reveals.

Prior to starting Afros and Mo, Nakato had worked in the banking institution for nine years. She says for the six years she served as a teller, all her workmates were being promoted, something that made her feel cheated and unappreciated.

She was later transferred to the inquires desk, and she wondered if she was growing in her career because from the time she joined the bank, hers was always a front desk.

After contemplating what to do next, she was poached by someone in DHL-a shipping company, to work as their customer retention manager. However, after passing the interview, she says a voice came to her questioning why she was leaving the banking sector.

“But God wanted me to stay where I was. And letting me serve the front, He was training me how to relate with the different people.”

Without giving it a second thought, Nakato rejected the offer and asked to be posted at the customer call centre.

Turning point

Nakato’s turning point came when she was posted at the customer call centre in 2012. Unlike her previous assignments, at the call centre, work was done in shifts. She had a lot of free time which prompted her to think of a side hustle.

At that moment, she thought of opening a boutique and during her absence, her mother would chip in. Meanwhile Nakato was brainstorming with her sister in the US on what business venture to invest in.

A salon for natural hair was an idea that they both thought would work. In 2011, Babirye decided to cut off her relaxed hair to go natural.

“Initially, my sister and I had long, nice relaxed hair and each time we walked the streets of Kampala, many turned to take a second look, but after two years of going natural Babirye was now the twin with attention,” she recalls

In the US, Babirye got a chance to learn about products that would help in managing natural hair. In 2013, Nakato also cut off her hair.

Transition

Nakato says she learnt how to manage natural hair on YouTube and at that point, she was ready to start a salon business.

“In 2014, I resigned. I borrowed Shs600,000 from a friend. Babirye raised Shs700, 000 and this was our starting capital. We rented a small room at Equatorial Mall, started with two mirrors, one old sink and a small water tank because the room did not have a water system,” Nakato says.

But like many startups, getting clients did not come easy for the duo.

“When someone starts a new business, they expect friends to be their first clients. But my first clients were those that were following my sister on the Fablane blog, watching her DIY inspired many, and each time they asked where they would go, she would give me them directions and my contact,” she says.

From two different continents, the two sisters have built a successful salon business from scratch. They say determination and commitment has brought them this far.

In December 2014, Babirye returned from the US and started attracted many of followers to the salon.

During workdays, she would earn between Shs400, 000 to Shs500, 000 and over the weekend, they would make even Shs1m. In a period of six months, their clientele had outgrown the space, something that prompted them to secure bigger space.