Managing anxiety during the lock down

By Pauline Bangirana

A friend shared an audio clip of one of her colleagues who was recently declared Covid-19 free in one of the foreign countries. As I listened to the audio, this woman was constantly ‘sneezing in’ as President Museveni refers to the act.

I could not help but notice that her voice was not bubbly. She shared that being declared positive of this virus comes with stigma. She recalled the days when they were little and what it meant to be announced HIV positive.

“Please take care. This virus comes with stigma and everyone will do anything to avoid you, no matter how close they have been. It is real. Please stay home,” the lady concluded in her audio.

In the wake of these scary moments, how do we stay calm and collected during this lock down?

Dr Micheal Asasira of Mbarara Referral Hospital advises people in quarantine to keep online socialisation channels open. He recommends the use of social media platforms to stay connected to family members and playing indoor games.

To those who are working from home, he recommends spending time reading books or inspirational content to reduce stress and anxiety.

“Be careful how you use social media. It has potential to increase anxiety and stress, especially if you follow Covid-19 updates from non-official sites. If you must get updates on Covid-19, only follow official sites,” Dr Asasira says.

He also recommends eating a balanced diet, especially fruits, as they help in stress management and indulging in spiritual practices to provide the much needed hope and comfort in such times.

According to World Health Organisation, it is normal to feel sad, stressed, confused and worn out during a crisis. However, if you must stay home, “maintain a healthy lifestyle including proper diets, sleep and keep in touch with family and friends.”

WHO further recommends limiting worry and agitation by lessening the time you and your family spend watching television or listening to media coverage that you perceive as upsetting.

If you are a parent, your children must have a clue on the Covid-19 crisis. It should be noted that children react to stress and anxiety in different ways such as being clingy, anxious, withdrawn, angry or agitated or even bed-wetting. Parents are advised to be supportive and listen to their children.

“Provide facts about what has happened, explain what is going on and give children clear information about how to reduce the risk of being infected,” reads part of WHO statement on how to handle stress among children.

Dr Solome Bakeera, a family physician says managing stress and anxiety depends on one’s personality. “If you are generally the worrying type, the one who worries about everything, this is the time to learn how to sit still,” she says.

Dr Bakeera says: “There are a number of breathing exercises that anyone can adopt such as pilates. This teaches you how to breathe, control your breath and posture.”

It should be noted that when you control your breath and posture, you tend to relax and are in control of the natural instinct when fear sets in.

“Circumstances are dictating that people must stay home. This means you have to learn to spend your day in a smaller than usual space with many people. If you are claustrophobic, this makes you panic even more. Practice breathing and relaxing your muscles or go out for a walk.” Dr Bakera advises.

She further advises people to avoid controlling everything on social media nd enjoy seasons as they happen, for example, enjoying moments spent with family members.