Single in the City: The pain of nursing a heartbreak

By Harris

This time I was convinced that my dating tales were over. At last, I thought I had found prince charming. He was different from the rest. He exuded maturity, he was not pushy, he was God fearing and he was there for me.

The six months we had been together made me believe that the search was finally over. There were all manner of signs that showed our relationship was destined for greater things.

He talked about family and the number of children he wanted. His conversations were characterised by his saving plans to buy land and construct our house, financial discipline, an ideal wedding, name it. Just the kind of jazz I wanted to hear.

He was charming, intelligent, mature, understanding and generous.

As I counted down days to a surprise proposal (I mean this is the only thing I was waiting for), hell broke loose. We met at our usual hangout spot and had coffee. Then he opened up to me that he had three children, each with a different mother. He mentioned that he had grown up and was ready to settle down.

I could not believe my ears. How could my prince charming impregnant three women and damp them? I mean, if the first relationship did not work, was it possible that the second and the third also failed to work out?



Come to think of it. Was I going to be his next catch? Was he also plotting to use and damp me like he did to the other three? Was I prepared to be a mother to three children I did not give birth to? All these questions were racing through my mind but I could not get answers.