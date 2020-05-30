Time to rethink your party wear

By Hassan Ssentongo

The adventure of socialising with hundreds of people you barely know at an event such as a wedding is something that might not bounce back soon.

We have been ushered into an era of small intimate events held within the confines of our spaces. But, just like every challenge, we have to adapt to the new normal. This pandemic has greatly affected our entertainment, but perhaps the most impact has been felt on the party scene.

But what informs the choices you make whenever you are going for a party? Is it the kind of event you will be attending? The cost of the outfit? The need to stand out of the crowd? How about the material used? What factors do you put into consideration before choosing an outfit for a party?

Sham Tyra Nalwanga, a renowned couturier, who makes unique drape techniques with dramatic and dreamy exquisite designs for weddings and red carpet events, says we should not lose our sense of style because of Covid-19.

“The colour and fun that comes with fashion is the beauty that keeps us going especially, during uncertain times,” Nalwanga says. “Fashion is one way to express your feelings, thoughts and emotions. So, regardless of what’s going on, don’t stop looking your best,” says Nalwanga.

Your budget

She says one of the biggest lessons the lockdown experience has taught fashionistas is the need to reflect on sustainability and wastage. “Spend money on clothes and accessories that will last. Consider reusing your outfits and only order for a new one if you must. If you prefer custom-made outfits, choose details and colour you can wear more than once,” she advises.

Advertisement

The type of party

For weddings, Nalwanga says less is more. She believes being minimal with embellishments and accessories is going to be trendy. Just like Kaftans come in handy for home setting parties such as birthdays, she emphasizes the need to stick to the rules such as dress or colour theme. “If you want to go all out, feel free, but don’t go overly out, it’s unnecessary,” she explains.

The venue

For a wedding in the countryside, with all floral background, rich vibrant colours are very photogenic in that setting. This is why venue of an event is key when choosing the colours to wear.

“Prints are good, but be careful with how you play with them. For indoor events, where things are more controlled, feel free to experiment with fabrics and colours,” she says. Nalwanga says there is nothing wrong with asking to know the decor colours.

Who is at the party?

It will be very unlikely to find 100 people at the party. You will be 20 or less. This is why it is important to figure out who else will be on the guest list. Often times, we attend events with people we do not know. Do not show up looking subtle when the rest of the guest list is filled with style obsessed fashionistas.

How you want to be remembered

Lastly, how would you want to be remembered? Would want guests to remember you as the woman in the gorgeous red gown? Or the one who was seated at the back looking basic? Nalwanga says women must strive to leave a lasting impression and wear your good heart because it always works.