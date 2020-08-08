Ways to make your maxi skirt look chic

By Gloria Haguma

My fondest memory of the maxi skirt is during my high school days. While we wore those skirts with excitement, looking back, I realise we did not pay attention to how we wore them. The biggest effort we made was throwing on some tinny t-shirt and some lousy jacket.

But wearing your maxi skirt doesn’t have to be boring anymore. And with a few fashion twitches, you can rock that maxi skirt with flair and class.

Accentuate your body shape

Wearing maxi skirts doesn’t mean you have to go for the unstructured kind. Choose a style that flatters your curves, or something that will make your body pop.

Go for something in an unconventional skirt style, or choose the tulle skirt. This will give you the option of keeping it in the high low fashion or simply keep it floor length.

Whatever you choose, ensure it is flattering and not making it seem like you had run out of clothes to wear.

The top matters

What is going to make your look pop is the top you choose to wear with your maxi skirt. If your skirt isn’t body hugging, wear it with a fitting outfit.

Avoid buggy and ill-fitting tops at all costs. If you have on a tulle shirt, then a body suit would be the perfect match for your skirt. If you have a flaring outfit, a crop top would be a perfect match.

Accessories

Accessories go a long way to uplift your look. Even with your maxi skirt, do not compromise accessories.

Get those hoops out, have that statement neck piece on, and make sure your shoes make all the right fashion statement.