Why you need to create a gallery wall

By Harriet R Ayebare

If you are the type that loves visiting like myself, you must have noted that hanging photos or any art pieces is a common phenomenon.

Sights of wedding photos, graduation photos, family photos and even inspirational messages on art pieces are commob in many homes.

While some people hardly pay attention to how art pieces appear on the living room wall or anywhere else, others are neat freaks who would invest in interior decor experts to do a perfect job.

Have you ever wondered what to consider while hanging any photo in your living room? Are you the type that just buys any art piece and get it nailed on your wall? Are you the type that has about 40 photos hanging in your living room? Does the number matter anyway? Is there a method for creating a gallery wall?

A gallery wall is a way of bringing style and personality to a boring room. All you need is a collection of your favourite art pieces to be organised.

Gallery walls add a pop of colour and pattern into space. It also gives art-lovers an opportunity to showcase beautiful collections on the walls. It is an excellent way to take up empty space on a large wall, making the room feel warm and welcoming. This is how we show what we love in our spaces.

Size of the space

A group of even number of photos in a small area is perfect way to decorate small walls or small rooms. Large spaces have the ability to handle slightly larger art pieces than small spaces. Smaller pieces work well on small walls and the reverse is true.

Arrange the photos first

Arrange everything on a table or on the floor. Move the pieces around until you have an arrangement that you like. Lay the pieces out on a large piece of paper and then trace around each piece. Mark the hanging points from the back of the art onto paper.

Decoration arrangement

While hanging art, think of grouping many pieces into one. To hang a group of four pictures for example, consider hanging it as one entire square. Then place pictures so that the centre point of the piece or grouping is at approximately eye level. A dining room wall decoration arrangement is best slightly lower, to enjoy looking at it most while you are sitting down.

Colours

Do the colours match the room scheme? Is the size and shape of the artwork perfect for the room? Artwork enhances a room when it fits with the room well – otherwise it creates visual clutter.