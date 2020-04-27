Avoid these annoying gym behaviours

By JOAN SALMON

It is a public place but many treat it as personal space hence not caring about the other people using the space. The gym, just like any other public place has rules that govern it but there are several irking habits therein we hope will change when pointed out. Benedict Zabinga, a fitness instructor, shares some of these:

Poor time keeping

Like a number of us would not be late for a doctor’s appointment, you should do the same for the fitness trainer. They work on appointment so if you think you will not make it, prior notice will be appreciated. Otherwise, you would have wasted their time and money if they reach the gym and you do not show up.

Using sweaty clothing

Like earlier said, this is a public place and no one will appreciate it when you come for a gym session in smelling clothes. We appreciate that you work out but the evidence is not in using clothes several times without washing but your body shape. So, for the comfort of everyone else, put clean clothes in your gym bag.

Equipment hogging

Taking an example that you want to lift weights as well as do some boxing at some point in the day. If you are lifting weights, you have no need for the boxing gloves. Therefore, it will be greedy for you to have both in your possession as someone stands by waiting to use the gloves.

Equipment hoarding

While we totally understand that you need to rest after some minutes of lifting weights, it is absurd that you will be resting 20 minutes later as you scroll through your phone yet not letting the weights go. Be courteous enough to let go of equipment otherwise you would be spoiling the experience of other gym users.

Putting equipment in the wrong place

It is understandable that you may be tired after exercising but do not make someone else tired by putting equipment where it is not supposed to be. Even when it is the job of the gym employees to keep the place in order, it would not hurt if you did your part.

But even then, if you left before the end of the day, other gym users will have a hard time finding what you have been using in case they need it.

Leaving your sweat everywhere

It is normal to sweat in a gym. However, it gets disgusting when you allow your sweat to drop everywhere or even splash on others. If you are the kind that sweats a lot, having a towel in close reach for cleaning when the need arises is ideal. You may also want to invest in a head and wrist band to trap sweat as it rolls.

Advertisement

Leaving equipment unclean

As you sweat, some of it will drop on the equipment. We know you have been working hard but leaving a puddle of sweat on the equipment is unhygienic. Take time to wipe equipment after use. Also, remember to clean any bench area you might have sat.

Socialising more than working out

It is okay to workout, say on a treadmill next to your friend as it makes exercising more interesting. However, standing by and talking without doing any exercise is turning the gym into a hang out place which it is not.

Offering unsolicited advice

While a little advice here and there does not hurt, it is annoying when you are the person that seems to advise everyone on how they should do things. It is more annoying when this is all you do at the gym. The ideal time to give advice is when one is doing an exercise in a manner that will hurt them.

Using your phone

Texting, and taking calls or using social media sites while in the gym is unacceptable. You are here to exercise so taking your calls from outside is better to avoid distracting those taking instructions from their instructors.



Dropping weights loudly

When going for weight lifting, it will only be wise to carry those that are within your ability. But more to that, even when exhausted, put the weights down gently. Otherwise, you will startle others which could lead to doing an exercise wrongly hence body harm.

Dressing inappropriately

Benedict Zabinga, a fitness instructor, says it is understandable that many dress up in a way that makes them feel confident. However, a little decency would go a long way in saving others from getting scandalised.