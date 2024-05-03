Mudslides kill seven in Kasese and Bunyangabu, hundreds displaced

Heavy rainfall lasting over four hours on Thursday caused devastating mudslides in Kasese and Bunyangabu districts, western Uganda. The mudslides resulted in the tragic deaths of seven people and displaced hundreds from their homes.

Four women from the same family in Bunyangabu's Buruma village, Katebwa sub-county, lost their lives when their house was completely buried by a mudslide.

Rwenzori West Police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, confirmed the incident. The victims were identified as Harriet Kabugho, 25, and her child Mubere Junior, Biira Evelyne, 37, and Musoke Praise, 11.

"All their bodies have been retrieved and are now at Katebwa sub-county headquarters awaiting burial. We have advised all residents in vulnerable areas to evacuate as it is not safe," he said.

Mr Alex Bwambale, a relative of the deceased, explained that Kabugho and her family were visiting from Kasese when the rains began. They sought shelter in the house, but tragically, the mudslide engulfed the entire structure.

The mudslides caused widespread devastation in Buruma village.

John Asiimwe, an eyewitness, described the extensive damage to property and expressed concern about a looming hunger crisis in the sub-county.

“When we rushed to rescue our colleagues, along with others, we narrowly escaped another mudslide that occurred just meters away from us, we were all going to die like over 100 people. The scale of destruction was immense, with the mudslide flow stretching over one kilometer from the mountains to the valley, wiping out everything in its path,” he recalled.

The mudslide flow stretched for over a kilometer, wiping out homes and agricultural land. Several people were injured and hospitalized.

Mr Maate Bright Muhairwe, the Katebwa sub-county chairman, reported that many residents have fled their homes and are now seeking refuge at the sub-county headquarters. However, there is a lack of basic necessities such as food and clothing.

"We have set up four temporary camps for those who have been displaced," Muhairwe explained.

In Mapatha village, Kasese district, a mudslide claimed the lives of a young family of three. Edmon Bwambale (30), his wife Felesi Mbambu (23), and their one-year-old baby girl were all killed when their home was buried.

Local authorities in both districts are struggling to provide adequate support to the displaced residents. Bunyangabu County legislator, Mr Davis Kamukama, has appealed to the Office of the Prime Minister for assistance due to the overwhelming number of people affected.