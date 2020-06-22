Mwesigwa needs Shs8m for surgery to remove swelling

By Phionah Nassanga

For seven years Norah Mwesigwa, 60, a resident of Kajjansi battled goiter, an enlargement in the thyroid gland that causes the neck to swell.

With the help of her family, in August 2011, she was taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital where she underwent thyroidectomy, a surgery to remove part or all of the thyroid gland.

However, Shafic Ssekandi, her son, says after the operation, the family just went home without asking for review because they thought their mother’s goiter problem had been dealt with. However, there was more.

"At the beginning of 2018, six years after the operation, their mother developed a small swelling on the head. This caused her constant and painful headaches,” he says.

Mwesigwa was taken back to Mulago National Referral Hospital to confirm the cause of the constant headache.

“During the checkup, the doctor asked if the patient had had an operation before. He asked us to go get the results from the doctor that had conducted the operation. This is when we learnt that she had thyroid cancer and was advised to undergo a second operation because the cancer had spread upwards to the head,” he explains

“The doctor said the medication needed to treat the swelling would cost Shs8m, which we did not have at the time. However, at some point, my siblings and I took our mother to Nakasero Hospital where a CT-brain scan was done. Since 2018 Mwesigwa has continued to suffer from constant headaches and the abscess has increased in size. Unable to afford the proper medication, she gets relief from painkillers.