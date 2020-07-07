Natural ways to get rid of foot pain

By Joan Salmon

Besides pain caused by ailments such as athlete’s foot, ingrown toenails, callus, and corns, your feet may hurt due to fatigue, and ill-fitting shoes. Maureen Kyomuhendo of Positive Emotions Spa, shares some ways you can deal with such pain.

Hot and cold soak

After a long day, your feet are likely to be sore and tired. Stimulating them is the best way out. Get a basin of cold water and another of hot water whose temperature your feet can withstand. First place the feet in the cold water and after five to 10 minutes, switch to hot water. This hydro massage will alternatingly constrict and dilate the blood vessels, which allows for better blood circulation as well as give you a soothing effect.

Enjoy a foot soak

While plain water may do the trick, you could choose to step the remedy up by introducing essential oils. Here, a basin of hot water is all you need and therein put two to three drops of the oil. It could be peppermint or eucalyptus owing to their soothing properties.

However, if you do not have any of these oils, a teabag of peppermint could come in handy. Drop two teabags in the basin to make a strong brew before soaking your feet.

You can also add massage salts to the oils or use them independently for a more rewarding feel.