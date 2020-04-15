Simple backyard gardening ideas to try out this season

By Rajab Mukombozi

With the uncertainty about when the coronavirus lockdown will end or when the virus will be wiped out, there is a looming threat of food security. However, you can contribute to food security by growing food in your backyard.

Prof Albert Muhinda, a retired agriculturalist, says uncertainty remains on the future of sustained food production in homes and advises those staying at home to try simple alternative farming practices.

He adds that in most urban centres, the source of food is retail shops. Unfortunately, these shops may be forced to close, and some are already closing because of the lockdown.

Backyard gardening

“During World War II, millions of Americans planted gardens in their backyards. These were critical in supplying and availing food to families that would have otherwise starved to death. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, backyard gardening should be seen as an alternative of bringing food on table in homes," Prof Muhinda advises.

Roof top farming

This is cultivation of crops on top of houses. Most urban dwellers give excuses of lack of space to do cultivation. But roof top cultivation offers an opportunity especially during this homestay lockdown period to do farming and avert possible challenges of food insecurity.

“Rooftop farming provides an alternative for urban agriculture where there is limited land. It eradicates the liability of having hopes on external sources of food especially during this period of uncertainty,” Professor Muhindo adds.

Fence farming

Many homes in town are fenced but did you know that a fence can be utilised to grow food to sustain a family during hardtimes? Eloit Muganda, a farmer, says: “People especially in towns lament about lack of land for farming but you find a fence with barbed wires and trees but this forms part of idle land that can be used for farming like growing tomatoes, beans.”

He says one can plant vegetables and other quick maturing crops.

Container gardening

This may not require you to buy more or new containers, use paper bags, sacks, used containers and old car tyres, whatever can hold soil is useful here.

These have been forming part of garbage that puts an extra cost on households but can be used to grow food.

Preservation

Apart from the above, Professor Muhinda advises families to think of food preservation at home.

“Forget the other periods of plenty and abundance production and accessibility, this time you may need to put the little food to optimal use, so think of preservation of whatever food you have that may go bad to take to an extra day or days,” advises Professor Muhinda.

He says some of the preservation methods that can be used are drying, fermentation, curing or smoking, canning or bottling and freezing.