Christians must unmask and denounce racism

By Msgr. John Wynand Katende

The recent merciless killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was a betrayal of humanity in general, and of Christianity, in particular.

The subsequent protests held in cities and towns across the US and elsewhere, however, were not helpful either. Peaceful demonstrations, carrying slogans such as “I can’t breathe” could, have better driven home the message.

What is racism

Racism, according to according to Merriam-Webster, is a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race. Persons are discriminated against on the basis of their membership of a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalised.

As an evil dividing humanity, racism seems to have existed since time immemorial. Absurdly, it exists even within minority groups, in which lighter-skinned people discriminate against their darker-skinned counterparts. Some may intentionally marry interracially so their children will not have the same ethnic traits that they do.

Skin-whitening products cost exorbitantly. Often black or coloured people are believed to be unable to afford anything expensive.

Evils associated

Racism accounts for evils such as colonialism. In its ugliest form, racism accounts for slavery and slave trade, human trafficking and xenophobia. As a manifestation of racism, slavery represents Satanism and human sin. It is well addressed in the Biblical account of Exodus.

Many Black Americans and other people of colour do not feel well-protected by police. The inconsistency originates in the historical deployment of vigilantes hired to recapture escaped slaves. Circumstances today, however, shows that less policing can lead to less crime.

Racism contravenes the fundamental scriptural beliefs in equal dignity of all people, created in God’s image; and Christ’s redemption of all (Titus 2:14). The Catechism of the Catholic Church spells this out: “Every form of social or cultural discrimination in fundamental personal rights on the grounds of sex, race, colour, social conditions, language, or religion must be curbed and eradicated as incompatible with God’s design.”

Dignify humanity

Reacting to the George Floyd incident, Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda of Minneapolis said that the cardinal virtue of prudence requires us to discern what it is and what it is not.

“Racism is something we have to really address uncompromisingly, but in a way that brings to bear the light of Christ. The Catholic Church must proclaim the Gospel message of Jesus’ love for all people, as well as its teaching on the dignity of human life,” he emphasised.

Racism calls to heed Jesus’ story of the Good Samaritan, in Luke 10:25-37. It was given in response to the question: “who is my neighbour”? The question addresses the entrenched divisions between Jew and Samaritan. Jesus’ answer underscores that unity of humanity admits no inequality on the basis of race or nationality, social condition or sex.

Embrace others

We are called to conversion to respect the rights, dignity, equality, and sanctity of racially different individuals and groups. This does not mean erasing cultural differences, but a positive appreciation of the complementary diversity of peoples and the distinct contributions of racial minorities to the internal strength of a given society or nation. It means respect for foreigners, acceptance of dialogue, sharing and collaboration with other ethnic groups.

Unmasking and denouncing racism requires solidarity with those suffering from disadvantages woven into society and our self-perceptions. According to St. Pope John Paul II, “solidarity is not a feeling of vague compassion or shallow distress at the misfortunes of so many people, both near and far. On the contrary, it is a firm and persevering determination to commit oneself to the common good; that is to say to the good of all and of each individual, because we are all responsible for all.”