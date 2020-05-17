How long do you want to live?

By NAFHA MAANI EBRAHIMI

The first question people tend to ask palm readers or fortune tellers, is ‘how long shall we live?’ And while we know that all is destined in the hands of the Almighty, still we make an effort to know.

I am not sure how that will help. If we know we will live longer, will we take it easy and relax, thinking that we can always do something tomorrow? What is the hurry for anyway? What if we know that our lifeline indicates a short life, will we benefit from each day and every moment to realise our dreams and achieve our goals?

Who would have thought that while guns and bombs that we were so scared of have gone silent while an ugly tiny virus is harvesting human lives in an unprecedented manner.

Searching for the elixir

As long as I remember, scientists were searching for the elixir of life, a potion that gives its consumer, immortality and eternal youth.

The elixir was also the main plot of some famous novels and movies such as, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Eternal Diva and Doctor Who.

I do not understand why would someone look for an eternal life of the physical body on earth? What is easy in this world to eternalise?

Once the normal span of life is consumed, it would be a good time to leave, and let the next generation to take over. It matters how many good deeds one can take with for a better eternal life on the soul in the Kingdoms of God, not the material wealth and the joy-related to the material world.