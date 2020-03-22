My father was my everything - Collins Emeka

By Isaac Ssejjombwe

First thing you do in the morning…

The first thing I do when I wake up is pray to God.

First thing you do when you get to work…

I go to my boss’s office and make noise with him. We talk about sports and things trending in the country, especially on Twitter. He’s a Liverpool fan and I’m a supporter of Manchester United.

Earliest childhood memory….

The memory I have is when I was four years old, my dad took me and my siblings to the beach and we saw aeroplanes moving and flying by. He promised to take us in one of them one day but unfortunately he died before doing so but I’m glad I fly a lot.

First best friend…..

My dad, the late Lt Col James Magezi was my first best friend. He’s the only one who understood me, he was a funny guy and I took that from him, he always told me how he wanted me to make him so proud. It’s sad that he didn’t live to see me make him proud.

First kiss…..

I got my first kiss in S4 with a girl called Jackie. It was a dare in interact club at Baptist High school.

First book you read…..

Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe. It was depicting how things can change if you’re not careful.

First job…..

I’ve always been a comedian. Comedy was the first job I did.

First salary…..

I was first paid Shs40,000 after a performance at Theatre La Bonita in my Senior Six vacation.

Current job…

I’m still a comedian. I think this is what I’m meant to do but on top of that I am a presenter at Hot 100 doing the Hot Cruise with Tumu Siime.

What do you like about comedy…

I travel to different countries and make friends, I never get stressed, and I enjoy seeing people laugh, among others.

Most memorable experience…

The moment I was nominated in the ADARA awards in South Africa for African Comedian of the year with Salvador and Basketmouth. It was important because these were comedians I grew up watching and being nominated alongside them was so historical for me. I will never forget it.

Biggest regret in life….

Losing my dad and not being raised by him.