We are good at home gardening

By Olivier Mukaaya

Peas in a pod. Diana Adongo is the CEO of Juice Point and a gym instructor, while Joan Apio is the CEO at Kavibe, a branding, communication and marketing agency. The twins tell Olivier Mukaaya about their childhood.

DIANA

Describe Joan?

Joan is outgoing, adventurous, straightforward, loves gadgets and is tech savvy. Her sensitive and kind side reflects through her friendships and siblings.

Were you close when younger?

No, we used to fight a lot but I am not sure what always caused it.

Describe the last thing you did with your Joan?

We travelled to the village to check on our grandfather.

Growing up, did you have favourite game?

Yes, kwepena and swinging. We made a swing by tying a strong stick to a rope and attached them to a mango tree branch . I cannot forget how we used to slide on the veranda after a downpour, [this usually got us scolded].

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

Yes, because we went to the same schools, had same friends, and wore clothes that looked alike but after university we joined different fields.

Advertisement

How often do you argue, and what is that most memorable argument you have ever had with Joan?

Rarely unlike in our childhood but now we put others’ happiness first and our feelings second.

If you got a call that your sister was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to your mind?

Speeding. We were once stopped on the highway for the same.

In which area are you different?

Our personalities; I am laid back and Joan is outgoing.

And , in which way are you alike?

Joan and I have the same outlook towards life. We are organised, hand working and tidy. Also, we get irritated when we are rushed or put under pressure.

A nickname for Joan?

Joey.

What can you do that your sister Joan cannot?

Swimming and gym instructing.

Who do you think is your parent’s favourite?

Joan.

Favourite childhood memory?

We used to organise ‘weddings’ on Saturdays. We saved up money and bought cassava chips, rice balls and cooked food in margarine tins. It was fun because we invited children from the neighbourhood.

What things are you both bad at?

We are impatient.

What are you good at that people don’t know about?

Fast learners.

What did you most fight about as children?

Disagreeing on some thing always got us into fight.

What habits does Joan have that you would change if you could?

Joan is a perfectionist.

FYI

Diana thinks...

Joan has learnt to take each day at a time and not stress about what she has no control over.

Joan has more friends than I, because Kavibe, her business which has more travel opportunities and she meets many people.

Diana Adongo

Joan thinks...

Diana should stop over trusting.

What did you most fight about as children?

We wanted the same items and at a certain point our parents began buying us the same items with the same colours to avoid fights.

Joan Apio

JOAN

How would you describe Diana?

Diana is kind, gentle, bold, opinionated, organised and enjoys working out and outdoor activities. She loves swimming.

Are you closer or when you were younger?

I think we were closer when younger because we had more mischief as children. As adults, there are more responsibilities that keep us apart.

Describe the last thing you did with Diana?

We celebrated our birthday with close friends and family. Very memorable.

Did you have favorite game when you were children?

Definitely kwepena (dodge ball). The idea of flipping your body and arranging stones while at it before the ball got to you was such a thrill.

Do you ever feel like you complete with each other?

Yes, I brag about being born five seconds earlier than Diana.

At school, I won my primary exams and she revenged for our O-Level. I guess this has made us better individuals.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

With age, the arguments have subsided. When we were much younger, we would argue about everything from choice of dresses, friends to presents. I remember when our dad travelled and bought us dresses, the mistake was not buying the same colours, we argued about who would take the sky blue versus the lemon green. This ended up in a fight in the food store, and we were dragged out of the store by our mother all covered in white flour and she spanked us. Looking back I cannot believe how good we are at handling arguments.

If you got a call that your sister was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

Over trusting.

In which area are you completely different?

Diana is kind, gentle, bold and opinionated.

Nickname you have for her?

Dijo.

What can your sister do that you cannot?

Diana can kill a snake. I just cannot, I will probably make a phone call.

Who do you think is your parent’s favourites?

I think both of us, but I lean towards my father and my sister towards my mother.

Favourite childhood memory?

When we met strangers on our way to school. They gave us Shs20 because we are identical. We bought hard corn, filled our school bag with it and ate it for three days or so.

What things are you both bad at?

We are impatient.