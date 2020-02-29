Clasico night

MADRID- The global soccer audience will tomorrow night come to a screeching halt to witness the 244th El Clasico that has been packaged as a top-of-table encounter between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeau.

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi is arguably the best player of his generation and he is the highest goal scorer in El Clasico encounters, tallying himself 26 goals.

The Argentine maestro warmed up for this duel with four goals as they floored Eibar 5-0 a week ago to assume a two-point lead over Real.

There is innate intent to topple the most decorated club in European history, which boasts 13 Uefa Champions League titles but Real have succumbed to Barcelona’s class in four of the last five seasons in La Liga.

These Spanish giants both had difficult ties in the Uefa Champions League in midweek and will want to return to winning ways in the league.

Big boost

Gerard Piqué has handed Barcelona boss Quique Setién a selection boost by stating privately that he expects to be fit for the crunch Liga fixture in the Bernabéu.

Piqué limped out of the 1-1 draw at Napoli after turning an ankle late on but according to Catalonian radio stations RAC and Ser Catalunya, he will not need to undergo tests on the injury and will instead work with the club’s physiotherapists to iron out the issue.

On the other hand, Sergio Ramos has decided to put Wednesday’s loss to Man City swiftly behind him, calling on his Real teammates to focus on picking Clásico victory.

Focus on clasico

Sergio Ramos has chosen not to dwell on Real’s bitter defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night as the captain channelled his never-say-die attitude in a message posted on Twitter.

“Head and heart on el Clásico,” Ramos said, “After a very difficult night, there are two options: we can think about yesterday’s defeat or work on tomorrow’s win,” tweeted Ramos.

PREVIOUS LA LIGA MEETINGS

CLASICO AT BERNABEAU

Oct 25, 2014: Real 3-1 Barcelona

Nov 21, 2015: Real 0-4 Barcelona

Apr 23, 2017: Real 2-3 Barcelona

Dec 23, 2017: Real 0-3 Barcelona

Mar 2, 2019: Real 0-1 Barcelona

LA LIGA

TODAY, FEBRUARY 29

Eibar vs. Levante (SS7, 3PM)

Valencia vs. Betis (SS7, 6PM)

Leganes vs. Alaves (SS7, 8.30PM)

Granada vs. Celta Vigo (SS7, 10.45PM)

TOMORROW, MARCH 1

Sevilla vs. Osasuna (SS7, 2PM)

Bilbao vs. Villarreal (SS7, 4PM)

Espanyol vs. Atletico (SS7, 6PM)

Mallorca vs. Getafe (SS7, 8.30PM)

Real vs. Barcelona (SS7, 11PM)