Newbies dominate Cranes Chan squad

By Denis Bbosa & Andrew Mwanguhya

KAMPALA- Two years is such a great deal of time in football, and in general life for that matter.

And as Uganda Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry named his 34-man squad to kick-start Chan preparations tomorrow, it was interesting to see how much new blood was coming through, and how much had moved on.

From the Northern Irishman’s squad, only Saidi Keni, Milton Karisa, Paul Mucureezi and Mustafa Mujjuzi remain from the 2018 Morocco edition.

By and large, McKinstry named a fairly youthful side that suits the ‘talent development’ theme.

With two trial matches against Zambia and Mali lined up to help McKinstry trim down his team to the final 23/24, the boys will be not be letting up in the quest to represent at Chan Cameroon 2020.

Let us have a look at the new faces, those that have moved on, and those continuing their run at this level.

Buule to challenge goalkeeping realm

Bright Stars in-form custodian Godwin Buule has been a bag of potential right from schools’ football through to under-age national teams, Vipers and Express before going off the radar. He resurfaced at Bright Stars and makes the five-man goalkeeping rota alongside the tried and tested Charles Lukwago, Kyetume’s Joel Mutakubwa, Nafian Alionzi (URA) and SC Villa’s Saidi Keni. If Lukwago - who dislocated his arm in the league - is finally passed fit, he and Mutakubwa are almost certain for tickets to Cameroon but the battle for third slot will be between rejuvenated Aliozi, Keni and Buule. Keni, Benjamin Ochan and Ismail Watenga represented at the last Chan edition.

Too close to call in defence

Proline centre-back Mujjuzi is the only survivor from Morocco Chan 2018 defence unit but will face tough competition for the ticket from budding KCCA defender Samuel Kato and URA’s Paul Mbowa. Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers) and John Revita (KCCA) seem the natural pair but the inclusion of versatile Vipers defensive star Geoffrey Wasswa may throw McKinstry into an interesting selection dilemma. The battle for the two left-back slots will include Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa) and Herbert Achai (KCCA).

All the aforementioned are also formidable in attack, although a few questions could be asked of their defensive powers. They are all young and daring, and McKinstry will not complain in this area of the pitch.

The right back slot presents healthy competition involving Ashraf Mandela (URA) and Paul Willa (Vipers), with the former the more assuring going forward and the latter more solid in defensively. Mujjuzi, Nicholas Wadada, Joseph Nsubuga, Isaac Muleme, Aggrey Madoi, Timothy Awany and Bernard Muwanga were in Morocco two years ago.

Crowded midfield

McKinstry has not shied away from how he wants his side to play - expansive, high intensity and enterprising football. This is seen in his midfield selection. The 34-year-old coach does not have a famed defensive/holding midfielder in his squad. He wants to repeat the Cecafa system of deploying URA playmaker Shafik Kagimu orchestrating from the deep, with Proline’s Bright Anukani offering the penetrative spark.

The other attack minded midfielders on the team include Saidi Kyeyune (URA), , Paul Mucureezi (Vipers), Mike Mutyaba (KCCA), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), David Owori (SC Villa), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City) and Julius Poloto (KCCA). Like other surprise inclusions, Police playmaker Samson Kigozi is still on the weighing scale to make the final team, as is Joachim Ojera (URA).

McKinstry talked about building for the future, and it is why he has Watambala, Ssenyonjo and Poloto jostling for slots in the team ahead of Muzamir Mutyaba, Gift Ali and David Bagoole. Tadeo Lwanga, Sadam Juma, Muzamir Mutyaba, Rahmat Senfuka, Moses Waiswa, Allan Kyambadde and Abubaker Kasule were the midfielders with Sebastien Desabre in 2018.

The goals

Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants) makes for good attacking options on either wing, and his nine league goals so far in his first season with Wakiso Giants must have impressed McKinstry. Milton Karisa (Vipers) is regaining his full fitness and possesses frightening speed when fully fit.

While goals have since dried up for Fahad Bayo (Vipers) in the second round, he still makes those powerful runs into the box and unnerves defenders. But it is the league’s top scorer, Steven Mukwala of Maroons (13 goals), URA hotshot Crowmwell Rwothomio and Mbarara City’s Brian Aheebwa who could yet prove the revelations at the tournament. Karisa, Seif Batte, Derrick Nsibambi, Muhammad Shaban, Mucureezi and Nelson Senkatuka were the striking options in Morocco.

Groups

Group A: Cameroon, Mali, B. Faso, Zimbabwe

Group B: Libya, DR Congo, Congo, Niger

Group C: Morocco, Rwanda, Togo, Uganda

Group D: Zambia, Guinea, Namibia, Tanzania

Group C fixtures, April

(dates to be decided)

Morocco vs Togo

Rwanda vs Uganda

Morocco vs Rwanda

Uganda vs Togo

Uganda vs Morocco

Togo vs Rwanda