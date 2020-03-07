Pirates, Mongers in waters fray for third place

By DEUS BUGEMBE

The Nile Special Stout Premiership has had a number of races emerge within. There’s the top two, Hima Heathens and Betway Kobs, vying for the first place although the former is better placed.

There is Rhinos and Impis locked in their own battle for survival and then Stanbic Pirates and Plascon Mongers fighting for third place.

In the most significant tie of match day 12, Pirates host Mongers at Kings Park where they have already thrown away two games to Heathens and Rams. Their third loss came on the road to Kobs in January, booting the 2018 champions out of the title race to grind it out for bronze.

In the first round, Pirates left Mongers’ Entebbe home with a 9-13 win giving them a three point leverage in the bronze race. At 38 points, Pirates know that another home loss today would get Mongers (35) closer as they push for a best league finish.

At Legends, Rhinos who got off bottom of the standings courtesy of a losing bonus point at Mongers last week take on Jinja Hippos. Against Hippos, Rhinos will push for one or more points in a bid to stay safe in the relegation scuffle which saw Impis assume last spot once again due to a miserable points’ difference. Both Rhinos and Impis are tied with six points with the latter visiting Buffaloes.

Buffaloes were unlucky to lose 22-20 at the death against 9 Barrels Warriors but can bounce back to winning ways against Impis although the visitors are desperate for points and that should worry Edgar Lemeriga’s men.

Leaders Heathens host Rams with the champions in fine form and expected to carry maximum points. Their five point lead at the summit should be maintained by the end of the match day as Kobs host Warriors with the Aredo siblings taking centre stage.

Warriors were on a six game losing streak before digging deep for the victory against Buffaloes and that should spur them to put up a fight against Kobs today.

TODAY

Heathens vs. Rams 4:30pm Kyadondo

Kobs vs Warriors 4:30pm Legends

Buffaloes vs. Impis 2:30pm Kyadondo

Pirates vs. Mongers 4:30pm, Bweyogerere

Rhinos vs. Hippos 2:30pm Legends