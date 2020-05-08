REA’s executive director Mr Godfrey Turyahikayo was last year fired by the board over failure to implement agency activities but was later reinstated by President Museveni pending investigation.

The agency is, however, at the center of many controversies in the electricity sub-sector with various allegations of corruption by different high ranking officials.

By Christine Kasemiire

The board of Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has suspended two of its high ranking officials for a month over negligence, pending disciplinary action.

The board made the decision to suspend Deputy Executive Director, Mr Godfrey Werikhe and Mr John Turyagyenda, Manager Project management and development, after a meeting held on April 29.

Letters signed by REA board chairman and Permanent secretary ministry of energy, Mr Robert Kasande, indicate that the two bosses were suspended after an investigation by the inspector general of government (IGG) faulted them for negligence and insubordination among others.

“The board deliberated on the report of the IGG relating to the investigation that was conducted on power lines constructed by REA in various regions of the country,” the letter reads in part.

Engineer Werikhe according to the letter was faulted by the IGG for the authorization of change of supplier of the transformers for the construction of the Masindi-Waki Bulliisa powerline under unclear circumstances.

“Failure to enforce inspection and factory tests on wooden poles, airbrake switches, load break switches and transformers during construction of Kitgum-Palabek and Kitgum-Padibe-Lokung power networks despite the agency’s payment for tests,” the letter adds.

The engineer was also blamed for disregarding advice to rectify an anomaly of missing terms of reference to supervise a power line project in Ibanda up to the expiry of the defects liability period.

On the other hand, Engineer Turyagyenda is accused of laxity while performing his duties which led to the erection of poles that were not factory tested on the Ibanda-Kabujogera-Kamwenge powerline.

“Failure to independently validate certificates issued for works done during the construction of the Ibanda-Kabujogera-Kamwenge powerline which resulted into payment of Shs5.1m for a second load break which had not been installed,” Mr Kasande said in the letter.

He also went on to add: “Failure to enforce inspection and factory tests on wooden poles, load break switch and airbrake switch and for sanctioning the payment of Shs48.7m for a metering unit that was not supplied during the construction of the Kitgum-Palabek power lines.”

The two engineers will be expected to submit a written defense to the board within two weeks of receiving the suspension letters.

During the suspension, the letters aver that Mr Werikhe and Mr Turyagyenda will be receiving half pay of their salary.

Mr Werikhe when contacted said it was too early to comment on the matter.

REA is the organization mandated to extend electricity to rural areas and is also the implementing agency of the free electricity connections policy.

