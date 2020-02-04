I will block amended KCCA law – Lukwago

By Elizabeth Kamurungi

Kampala- Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has said he has blocked implementation of the new KCCA Amendment Act, 2019 until Parliament pronounces itself on the contradictions in the new law.

Mr Lukwago said he has petitioned Parliament and activities geared towards the implementation of the law have been halted.

“Within my powers as Lord Mayor, I have called off all activities geared towards the implementation of this law with immediate effect,” Mr Lukwago told journalists at his office yesterday.

The planned activities include a governance training for all KCCA political leaders on the Act organised by the acting executive director, Mr Andrew Kitaka.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, Mr Lukwago highlights the contradictions in the law. He asked Parliament to halt the implementation of the Law and expedite the investigation process.

Last week, Mukono Municipality MP and Shadow minister for Kampala Betty Nambooze, raised the discrepancies in the law on the floor of Parliament. “The Speaker indicated that they are going to carry out an investigation of the same [contradictions in the law] establishing whether indeed the issues being raised by Hon Nambooze are correct. We expected the decision to be made in the course of last week; unfortunately, no position was taken by Parliament,” Mr Lukwago said.

The President assented to the KCCA Amendment Act, 2019 on November 28, 2019, about six years since its enactment.

Among the irregularities raised in the amended Act is the making and presenting of the KCCA budget. Section 4 of the Amendment Act vests the power to create and present the budget to the council in the office of the executive director while section 14B vests the same powers in executive committee chaired by the Lord Mayor.

Advertisement

“Those are the core functions of the Lord Mayor. Preparation of the budget is a core function of the office of the Lord Mayor in the legal regime,” Mr Lukwago said.

“If you give away the same powers to the office of the executive director, you are creating the same landmine that has disturbed this institution,” he added. The Lord Mayor said clearly defining the powers and responsibilities of each entity of the authority will make work easy.

“The Act is giving power by one hand and taking it away with another. That is dangerous and is bound to cause confusion and a clash within the Constitution,” he added.

Mr Lukwago said Section 16 of the amended Act gives the Minister of Kampala powers to coordinate planning activities within the metropolitan area, which he says was never passed by Parliament.

He also said the KCCA Amendment Act phases out some representatives to the council such as those of professional bodies.

At the time of passing the Act, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, said there would be no financial implication. However, Mr Lukwago said the council has been told that they need Shs8.7 billion for the election of the speaker and other officials.

KCCA spokesperson Peter Kaujju declined to comment on the matter.

“I am not privy to that information,” Mr Kaujju said.

TONDEKA BUS PROJECT

Concern

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago told journalists that he also wrote to the Ministry of Works and Transport to address the issue concerning the 980 buses expected to be brought into the city.

In July last year, the Works ministry announced that the bus initiative will start in September this year. But Mr Lukwago said he has not been formally informed and that has only seen it in the press. Among the issues he raised is the funding of the project, how the project fits into the multi-model transport plan for Kampala, how other stakeholders have been included in the process, poor infrastructure and the roles and obligations of KCCA in the project.

Mr Lukwago accused the ministry of jumping the gun and rushing to bring in buses without proper planning and wondered if any lesson had been picked from the previously failed ventures.

“You have parked more than 200 buses in Namboole [belonging to Pioneer Bus Company]. Now you are bringing 980…...why bring new ones while others are rotting here? You have not sorted out the problem,” he added.

KCCA spokesperson Peter Kaujju, however, said KCCA is aware of the project and that Tondeka Bus Company had met with the KCCA technical team.

“Consultations are going on between government and Tondeka..…every stakeholder will be consulted in due course,” he said.

Ms Susan Kataike, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Works and Transport, said they are working with the technical team at KCCA and sensitisation of all stakeholders has started.

Asked whether the ministry informed the Lord Mayor about the project, she said: “When the minister (Works) is writing, he will write to his fellow minister (KCCA). We deal with technical people, not politicians.”