11 returnees from Afghanistan test positive for Covid-19

By Nobert Atukunda

Officials at the Ministry of Health have registered 19 new infections, 11 of which are returnees from Afghanistan.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general health services, on Tuesday said the total number of confirmed cases had risen to 889.

He said the other eight are contacts to previously confirmed cases in Amuru (seven) and Kyotera (one) districts.

"Eleven of the confirmed cases are passengers who have just returned from Afghanistan. All were under quarantine at the time of the test," he said.

At least 91 of the Ugandans who had been stranded in Afghanistan since the emergence of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) returned last Saturday.

Majority of the returnees were private security guards in Afghanistan. They arrived at 6:40pm aboard a Bagram Airlines flight. Although authorities at the Airport had expected to receive 137 Ugandans, only 91 made the trip back home.

Since Monday, stranded Ugandans arrived from Afghanistan, Turkey, Belgium, The Netherlands and Sudan.