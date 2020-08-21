12 Ugandans scale global test to win scholarships

By DAMALIE MUHAYE & NOBERT ATUKUNDA

Twelve Ugandans have been awarded scholarships to pursue Master degrees in European universities under the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree (EMJMD) programme.

Ambassador Attilio Pacifici, the head of the European Union (EU) Delegation in Uganda, announced the scholarships in Kampala on Wednesday.

He said the selected students will study in at least two different universities in different countries.

“If you have succeeded, it means that you have done very well and you have submitted very convincing applications. The European countries that will host this year’s group of students include Belgium, Germany, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom,” Mr Pacifici said.

He said some of the students have already started courses online, while others will start soon.

“Under ‘normal’ circumstances, all of you would have left for Europe already, but it’s unfortunate there are Covid-19 travel restrictions. I obviously hope all of you will soon be able to travel to the hosting countries,” Mr Pacifici said.

Education institutions across the country were closed down in March as a result of the virus. Many institutions in developed countries have adopted online teaching to ensure continuity of learning. The EMJMD is an integrated international study programme by an international consortium of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and where relevant, other partners with specific expertise and interest in the study programme.

The EU and member states have enabled 139 Ugandans to pursue studies in Europe since 2004 under the programme.

Mr Pacifici said this year marks the final group under the current Erasmus+ financing but soon a new instrument might allow the programme to continue.

He said the EU has lined up many other scholarships for Ugandans that include Eramus Mundus joint Master degrees at Makerere University that will benefit more students from 2021 to 2024.

Mr Pacifici asked the scholars to be ambassadors for Uganda in Europe.

"When you complete your programme, I urge you to make a difference for Uganda in her development agenda...," he said.