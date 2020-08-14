15,000 Bugiri farmers to benefit from government project

By ASUMAN MUSOBYA

At least 15,000 farmers in Bugiri District are set to benefit from the Agriculture Cluster Development Project (ACDP), a multibillion government scheme that was introduced in 2017 to improve on agricultural production in 42 districts.

The State minister for Agriculture, Mr Aggrey Bagire, during a tour of the district on Wednesday, said the project is being introduced in Bugiri after a survey conducted by the ministry last year revealed that farmers in the district were not benefitting from the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) programme.

“The project is targeting 15,000 farmers in the district and each beneficiary will receive agricultural inputs after paying a commitment fee of Shs140,000. We are doing so to ensure that our farmers get access to quality seeds and markets for their produce,” Mr Bagire said.

He added that some farmers have already benefitted from the project in form of inputs while stores have been constructed for Busowa Traders and Farmers Cooperative Society.

The minister also revealed that farmers under Baida Group in Nankoma Sub-county, Nankoma Town Council, have received grinding machines under the project. He, however, warned the residents against politicising the project, saying all Ugandans must benefit in order to fight poverty.

“This project is going to benefit all farmers; therefore, let us not take it for granted. Instead, we need to work together to ensure that the national cake is shared,” Mr Bagire further explained.

The district production officer, Mr Moses Isiko, said since last year, a total of 5,000 farmers have so far registered for the project, attributing the low turn-up to a delay in the delivery of agricultural inputs.

“We are still sensitising our farmers on the need to be registered for the project and many are willing to join, but their major concern is the late delivery of inputs,” Mr Isiko said.

He also noted that before the project, agricultural production was low but it has gradually increased despite there currently being no market.

“The price of maize, for example, is currently down to Shs400, from Shs1,000 per kilogramme. I think the ministry should also look into this problem if we are to improve our household income,” he added.

The project, Mr Isiko noted, is currently targeting maize, rice and cassava farmers throughout the district.

Mr Moses Makaka, a farmer from Baida Group, hailed the government for introducing the project, saying he and his colleagues have benefited from it.

“The group members have improved their household income after selling off their maize to the World Food Programme,” Mr Makaka said.

About project

The ACDP, declared on January 23, 2017, is a partnership project of the Ministry of Agriculture, and the World Bank under the International Development Assistance. It was started to raise on-farm productivity, production, and marketable volumes of selected agricultural commodities in specified geographic clusters, spanning about 42 districts.