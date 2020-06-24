2021 Polls: Parties table joint demands to EC

By DERRICK WANDERA

Political parties have presented 13 demands to the Electoral Commission (EC) to address ahead of the 2021 General Election.

Under their umbrella National Consultative Forum (NCF), the political parties submitted a six-page document during a meeting at the EC headquarters yesterday.

The NCF led by Mr Wasswa Biriggwa, the vice chairperson of the forum, asked EC to make adjustments in the revised election roadmap released recently and allow open public campaigns.

They also asked EC to extend the time for some election activities. They said some provisions of the current roadmap “infringe on the constitutional rights of freedom of association and to freely choose leaders.”

Although the NCF comprises all parties, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party deputy secretary general, Mr Richard Todwong, at yesterday’s meeting, said his party had no objection to the EC roadmap regulations.

The demands for revision of the roadmap were raised by Opposition parties.

Advertisement

“Give political parties three months to identify flag bearers, consult political parties on virtual elections and increase the time for the government officials to resign their current offices so as to go for elective politics,” the parties’ memorandum to EC reads in part.

“Why can’t we hold these campaigns in a stadium with a regulated number of people so that we can observe social distance? In an election, the people need to see you physically and read your body language so that they can trust that you are the right person for them,” Mr Biriggwa presented to EC chairman Justice Simon Byabakama.

However, Justice Byabakama said EC would not make changes on the contested regulations of the roadmap. He said EC is following the law which cannot be amended by the electoral body.

“All we are saying is that campaigns are not going to be the traditional public rallies despite the fact that some people are trying to refuse. For the rest of the elections and nominations, everything will be normal and that is our position as EC,” Justice Byabakama said.

The other demands that the political parties presented include; “security to stop blocking political parties on public meetings and political consultations, and misinterpretation of POMA (Public Order Management Act).

They also demanded the EC to allow them participate in the process of transmission and verification of votes cast from polling stations to the national tally centre.

They demanded equal funding to all political parties.

The parties asked EC to address the issue of lack of transparency in recruitment of temporary electoral officials who preside voting and to stop interference by government officials in the appointments of such staff.

The parties also cited monetisation of the electoral process, prohibitive nomination fees, involvement of the military in the electoral process as some of the issues the EC should address.

They also sought recognition of NCF as an observation mission.

Mr Gerald Siranda, the Democratic Party secretary general told the members that he had just returned from upcountry and most people in his village want open campaigns.

“It will be unfair to deny people in the rural villages who are not bothered about Covid-19 the chance to meet their leaders. Most of them are going on with work without observing social distancing. They will be automatically kicked out of the elections since they don’t have a radio station in their district and can hardly access the Internet,” Mr Siranda said.

Justice Byabakama: “We shall look into these matters since some of them need involvement with other stakeholders like the police and UCC (Uganda Communications Commission). We shall come up with additional regulations as time goes on but we cannot stop the roadmap which has already been affected by Covid-19.”

During the meeting, Mr Byabakama warned Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, who on Monday said he would go ahead to hold public rallies despite EC’s contrary regulations.

“Whoever says he does not care about the people of Uganda, does he want to see people dead before he gets satisfied? We are going to work with the law enforcers to make sure that Ugandans are protected during the campaign period,” he said.

More demands

Stop blocking of political parties and other political leaders from consultations by security.

POMA should not be misappropriated.

EC should explain the increasing demarcation of constituencies and local government electoral areas.

Transparency during recruitment of temporary staff and interference in the process by politicians.

Regional workshops should not be dominated by security agencies.