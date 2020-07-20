300 elderly persons in Namutumba miss out on funds

By RONALD SEEBE

The residents said they were not informed about owning bank accounts and demanded to know whether after opening up accounts in the bank makes them civil servants.

Mr Stephen Bukenya, a resident of Buwidi Village, Kiwanyi Sub-county, said he was against the bank officials’ ‘plan’ to deduct Shs10,000 from each of them for opening up an account.

“Some of us have never gone to the bank; why tell us to open up accounts before giving us money?” he asked.

Mr Jaffary Mugoya, another elderly person and resident of Izirangobi Village, said many elderly people do not know how to read and write.