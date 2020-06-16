10,000 taxis registered in 11 days

By Andrew Bagala

Close to 10,000 taxis have been registered at different centres in Kampala City in just 11 days.

However, long lines at the centres continue to grow due to huge demand following government’s stringent measures on public transport.

Most of the drivers picked their route charts in Kitante, according to Ministry of Works and Transport.

Shortage of public transport has caused mayhem both in the city and upcountry stations leading to the tripling of fares.

The spokesperson of Ministry of Works and Transport, Ms Susan Kataike, said the number of officers that are registering taxi operators are now enough to deal with all the applicants.

“We urge all those that have not registered to do it because very soon we shall not be able to operate in Kampala City,” Ms Kataike said yesterday.

Advertisement

The government issued tough measures against operators of taxis including registration and carrying half the passenger capacity.

There have also been long lines at Face Technology headquarters in Kyambogo that was opened first and their upcountry centres that were reopened yesterday following a two month lockdown.

Most of the people that flocked to Face Technologies centres were renewing their permits.

“The centre in Kampala handles at least 700 applicants a day, but many people could not get their permits during the lockdown. Those are the people that are creating long lines,” Ms Kataike said.

The demand for driving permits has been exacerbated by Kampala Capital City Authority registration of taxis that makes a prerequisite for each driver to have one before their vehicle is given a route chart. Many taxi drivers have been using permits of sedan cars to drive taxis which is illegal.

The Taxi Operators’ Associations had asked the Ministry of Works to give them a grace period to process the permits, which the government rejected.

This has led to reduction of the number of public transport vehicles and doubling of fares. This has prompted many travellers that often leave their personal vehicles to start driving them.

Officers at the police road check points have also been arresting motorists without permits leading to a spike in their acquisition.

She said the officials visited the Face Technologies centre and set measures that will reduce long lines .