MP aspirant steps down, opts for Museveni's job

An aspirant for the Namutumba District Woman MP seat has stepped down from the race after, she says, she has been promised a presidential appointment, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Ms Florence Mutyabule, who held the seat in the ninth Parliament before losing to Ms Mariam Naigaga in the 2016 elections, says she will not take part in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries slated for Friday.

When contacted, Mutyabule declined to disclose the nature of the “job” she has reportedly been promised by the President. She also denied allegations that she has been bribed to leave the race, saying she is ready to serve Ugandans and the people of Namutumba "in the interest of President Museveni."

Ms Mutyabule added that she was confident she would have won the NRM primaries but had to respond to the President's call of another diplomatic role to serve the people of Namutumba.

"My people of Namutumba, do not lose hope in me. My services are going to be like those of an MP. I know how my stepping down has hurt you, but you should also expect good services from me towards the development of our district," she said.

Mutyabule's withdrawal from the race leaves four contestants, Ms Naigaga, the incumbent, Ms Betty Nakisita, Ms Lydia Kibwika and Hajjat Aisha Wantongola.