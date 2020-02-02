AMISOM to cut 1,000 troops from Somalia despite recent attacks

Under a transition plan agreed in 2017, AMISOM is also required to conduct gradual handover to Somali security forces, secure main supply routes, reduce the threat posed by Al-Shabaab and conduct targeted offensive operations that support the transition plan, among other deliverables.

By THE CITIZEN

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) military commanders have resolved to cut another 1,000 troops from the regional peacekeeping force despite increased attacks from Al-Shabaab militants.

According to AMISOM, the drawdown of an additional 1,000 uniformed personnel take place by February 28.

"The meeting agreed to implement the drawdown as per the timelines and to further study the implications to ensure mitigation of potential risks of reversing the security gains so far achieved," said the AU mission this week.

Participants who attended the 29th meeting of the AMIS0M MOCC expressed regrets on the additional drawdown and emphasized the need to take note of the conditions on the ground as well as the pace of development of Somali security forces to take over security responsibility from AMIS0M.